All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7

6000 Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6000 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in, Franklin Village is a fantastic place to live. It is located across the street from UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows every night of the week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and so much more. This is an extremely safe and walkable neighborhood and it's very close to Griffith Park!

The apartment is gated and the unit is remodeled! It features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and bathroom with matching cabinets, AC, extra closet space, and windows all around to let in lots of light!

The apartment comes with gated parking and secured entry, onsite laundry, and resident manager.

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

TEXT Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look! Everything in this neighborhood always goes fast!

We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 have any available units?
6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 have?
Some of 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College