6000 Franklin Ave Apt 7

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Available for immediate move in, Franklin Village is a fantastic place to live. It is located across the street from UCB ($5 dollar comedy shows every night of the week), Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Gelsons, Sushi Stop and so much more. This is an extremely safe and walkable neighborhood and it's very close to Griffith Park!



The apartment is gated and the unit is remodeled! It features hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and bathroom with matching cabinets, AC, extra closet space, and windows all around to let in lots of light!



The apartment comes with gated parking and secured entry, onsite laundry, and resident manager.



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



TEXT Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look! Everything in this neighborhood always goes fast!



We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4937918)