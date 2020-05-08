All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:23 PM

600 East RUSTIC Road

600 N East Rustic Road · No Longer Available
Location

600 N East Rustic Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hidden away in Santa Monica's coveted Rustic Canyon with no other homes in sight, this spectacular architectural compound, masterfully designed by Frank Gehry and Mark Mack, is nothing short of transportive. Beyond a gated driveway, motor court and tranquil courtyard, the main residence showcases exposed beam ceilings, polished concrete floors, vaulted skylights and a 2-story gallery. Multi-leveled living spaces open to the home's exceptional grounds, including two separate seating areas with fireplaces, a built-in projector, grassy lawn, heated pool and spa, and meditation platform nestled atop the lush hillside. Four en-suite bedrooms, two with private decks overlooking the creek, include the impressive master with a luxurious spa bath. The guest house has two bedrooms, two full baths, a chef-caliber kitchen, putting green and gym. This canyon hideaway feels worlds away from it all yet is just moments to the beach and best of Santa Monica and the Palisades. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 East RUSTIC Road have any available units?
600 East RUSTIC Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 East RUSTIC Road have?
Some of 600 East RUSTIC Road's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 East RUSTIC Road currently offering any rent specials?
600 East RUSTIC Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 East RUSTIC Road pet-friendly?
No, 600 East RUSTIC Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 600 East RUSTIC Road offer parking?
Yes, 600 East RUSTIC Road offers parking.
Does 600 East RUSTIC Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 East RUSTIC Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 East RUSTIC Road have a pool?
Yes, 600 East RUSTIC Road has a pool.
Does 600 East RUSTIC Road have accessible units?
No, 600 East RUSTIC Road does not have accessible units.
Does 600 East RUSTIC Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 East RUSTIC Road has units with dishwashers.
