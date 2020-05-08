600 East RUSTIC Road

Amenities

Hidden away in Santa Monica's coveted Rustic Canyon with no other homes in sight, this spectacular architectural compound, masterfully designed by Frank Gehry and Mark Mack, is nothing short of transportive. Beyond a gated driveway, motor court and tranquil courtyard, the main residence showcases exposed beam ceilings, polished concrete floors, vaulted skylights and a 2-story gallery. Multi-leveled living spaces open to the home's exceptional grounds, including two separate seating areas with fireplaces, a built-in projector, grassy lawn, heated pool and spa, and meditation platform nestled atop the lush hillside. Four en-suite bedrooms, two with private decks overlooking the creek, include the impressive master with a luxurious spa bath. The guest house has two bedrooms, two full baths, a chef-caliber kitchen, putting green and gym. This canyon hideaway feels worlds away from it all yet is just moments to the beach and best of Santa Monica and the Palisades. Also available for sale.