5934 LASAINE Avenue

Super Clean & Tasteful Remodel in Encino! I am sorry, but this is a no pets property. Hardwood Floors, French Doors, Recessed Lights, Designer Colors, New Interior Doors, Hardware and 6' Base Moldings. Kitchen Features Stone Counters and Stainless Appliances. Remodeled Main Bath with Travertine Flooring & Tub Surround, Updated Vanity and New Fixtures. Master Suite includes New Hardwood Floors, French Doors Overlooking Rear Yard, Walk-in Closet with Built-in Dresser and Master Bath. Master Bath is a Full Bath with His and Her Sinks, Travertine Flooring and Granite Slab Vanity. Washer and Dryer are included. Separate Laundry Room in Back of Garage. Landscaped Front and Rear Yards with Automatic Sprinklers. Covered Patio in Back. Single Car Garage and Parking for another car on Driveway. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, 405 and 101 Freeways. Walk to Park for Playground, Community Center, Tennis etc. Owners have reserved a 2nd fenced off driveway that opens onto Louise in back to store unoccupied RV. Must have excellent credit and documented income.