5932 Woodlake Avenue

Welcome to the quintessential gated Walnut Acres luxury estate compound. Reconfigured and redesigned from the ground up in 2016, this estate is unsurpassed in quality, design and finishes! Boasting a light, bright open flow plan beautified by porcelain/marble flooring, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, recessed lighting, a cozy living room brick fireplace, and sliding doors that open to the huge entertainer’s dream backyard. Enter through a custom iron and wood gate to an amazing circular paved drive with parking for 10 vehicles. Smooth stucco exterior and ornate iron doors bring you into this palatial estate. The formal dining room features custom hand carved wood and iron doors that accentuate the stunning Mediterranean design. The family, living, and dining room areas provide for easy flow in entertaining large gatherings. This gem features a chef’s kitchen that is the highlight of the house with all Viking stainless appliances, double fridge freezer, double ovens, DW, MW, and oversized granite island with seating for 8. The main house consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with distressed wood flooring, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, recessed lights, dual paned sliders, travertine, granite, mosaic tile baths and upscale design. A lush, private backyard retreat features interlocking pavers, large pergola dining areas, new black bottomed pool/spa outdoor lighting,