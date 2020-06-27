All apartments in Los Angeles
5932 Woodlake Avenue
5932 Woodlake Avenue

5932 Woodlake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Woodlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the quintessential gated Walnut Acres luxury estate compound. Reconfigured and redesigned from the ground up in 2016, this estate is unsurpassed in quality, design and finishes! Boasting a light, bright open flow plan beautified by porcelain/marble flooring, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, recessed lighting, a cozy living room brick fireplace, and sliding doors that open to the huge entertainer’s dream backyard. Enter through a custom iron and wood gate to an amazing circular paved drive with parking for 10 vehicles. Smooth stucco exterior and ornate iron doors bring you into this palatial estate. The formal dining room features custom hand carved wood and iron doors that accentuate the stunning Mediterranean design. The family, living, and dining room areas provide for easy flow in entertaining large gatherings. This gem features a chef’s kitchen that is the highlight of the house with all Viking stainless appliances, double fridge freezer, double ovens, DW, MW, and oversized granite island with seating for 8. The main house consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with distressed wood flooring, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, recessed lights, dual paned sliders, travertine, granite, mosaic tile baths and upscale design. A lush, private backyard retreat features interlocking pavers, large pergola dining areas, new black bottomed pool/spa outdoor lighting,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Woodlake Avenue have any available units?
5932 Woodlake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Woodlake Avenue have?
Some of 5932 Woodlake Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Woodlake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Woodlake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Woodlake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Woodlake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5932 Woodlake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Woodlake Avenue offers parking.
Does 5932 Woodlake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Woodlake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Woodlake Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5932 Woodlake Avenue has a pool.
Does 5932 Woodlake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5932 Woodlake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Woodlake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5932 Woodlake Avenue has units with dishwashers.

