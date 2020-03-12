5927 TIPTON Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy your own whimsical paradise in this 1907 bungalow filled with original details! From the wood-frame windows to the box beam ceiling and molding inside - this is a character home lover's dream. A wide front porch is the ideal spot to reflect or enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the view. Hardwood floors run through the living and dining rooms, which are separated by built-in bookshelves. The kitchen is a delightfully retro spot to prepare a meal, and looks on to the verdant back yard. The 1907 style pairs well with modern upgrades such as central air and heat and solar panels. The back yard is an idyllic secret garden with pomegranate, avocado, plum, and nectarine trees. A separate shed works perfectly as a studio or home office, while the basement houses the laundry area and ample storage space. Ideally located close to the shops and restaurants along Colorado, York, and Figueroa, with easy access to freeways for adventures beyond.