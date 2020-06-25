5925 Mesa Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in the hills of Highland Park this restored Craftsman Bungalow originally built in 1919 has been tastefully upgraded. Cozy 3bedroom/2 bath features engineered wood flooring, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, central heat/AC controlled by NEST, washer/dryer, 2 skylights. Well manicured back yard w/ patio deck, custom fire pit alongside a beautiful view. Recently landscaped drought tolerant front yard, covered porch nook and 1 car garage. Just down the hill from the Gold Line and Figueroa St's/York Ave's thriving strips. Kitchen Mouse, Civil Coffee, Highland Park Bowl, Cafe Birdie, La Monarca, La Cuevita, Good Girl, Checkerhall/ The Lodge, Ramen of York, Bloc Party, The Hermosillo, Sonny's Hideaway are just a few of many worth mentioning. Close to all major freeways and 6 miles to DTLA. Move-in ready the first week of June.