All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5925 Mesa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5925 Mesa Avenue
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

5925 Mesa Avenue

5925 Mesa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5925 Mesa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Nestled in the hills of Highland Park this restored Craftsman Bungalow originally built in 1919 has been tastefully upgraded. Cozy 3bedroom/2 bath features engineered wood flooring, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, central heat/AC controlled by NEST, washer/dryer, 2 skylights. Well manicured back yard w/ patio deck, custom fire pit alongside a beautiful view. Recently landscaped drought tolerant front yard, covered porch nook and 1 car garage. Just down the hill from the Gold Line and Figueroa St's/York Ave's thriving strips. Kitchen Mouse, Civil Coffee, Highland Park Bowl, Cafe Birdie, La Monarca, La Cuevita, Good Girl, Checkerhall/ The Lodge, Ramen of York, Bloc Party, The Hermosillo, Sonny's Hideaway are just a few of many worth mentioning. Close to all major freeways and 6 miles to DTLA. Move-in ready the first week of June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Mesa Avenue have any available units?
5925 Mesa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Mesa Avenue have?
Some of 5925 Mesa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Mesa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Mesa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Mesa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5925 Mesa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5925 Mesa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5925 Mesa Avenue offers parking.
Does 5925 Mesa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 Mesa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Mesa Avenue have a pool?
No, 5925 Mesa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5925 Mesa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5925 Mesa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Mesa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Mesa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College