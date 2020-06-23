5919 CHULA VISTA Way

Amenities

Look around Hollywood today and you will find new construction at every corner indicating the growing demand for property in one of the most sought after destinations in the world.So if this is the place to be then it's time to discover Franklin Village which offers unique shops, restaurants, gourmet markets and living spaces located at the base of the Hollywood Hills.This unique Chula Vista Condominium features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the first floor with a covered parking space, Balcony, Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and so much more.Welcome home to your private retreat in the Hollywood Hills. The rent includes furniture, gas, electric, water, Wi-Fi & Apple TV.