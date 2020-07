3130 Bagley Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE BUZZ LEASING (000), GATED ENTRY/PKG, LOWER, STOVE, FRIDGE, NEW BLINDS, MULTI-SPEC KITCHEN AND BATHROOM TOPS, RE-GLAZE 2 TUBS, BALCONY W/ FRONT STREET VIEWS, NEW CLEAR SHOWER DOORS AND BATHROOM MIRRORS, NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORS THROUGHOUT, DISHWASHER, FIREPLACE, CENTRAL A/C, LAUNDRY FACILITY, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE.



Rent Ready: 9/27



No Additional Parking Space Available



**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities (WATER/GAS/ELECTRIC/TRASH) + government fees ($3.61 monthly)**



Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)