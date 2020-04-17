5913 CORAL Place

Amenities

Built in 2016! 3 story single family in Silicon Beach/Playa Vista w/ 4 bed & 3.5 bath, private yard, 2 car garage & 1 guest parking. Downstairs flex room w/ wet bar & half bath opens to yard, perfect for entertaining, or can be used as a bedroom. 2nd level features living room w/ built in speakers, gourmet kitchen w/ center island, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range/hood/microwave, quartz countertops, designer backsplash, Viking wine cooler, dining area, laundry room, as well as 1 bed/1 full bath. 3rd level features master suite w/ built in speakers, 2 walk in closets, double vanity, and 3rd bedroom w/ full bath. The Playa Vista community features 29 parks and open spaces, 2 community centers (The Resort & The CenterPointe Club) which offer approx. 51,000 SF of pools, exercise facilities, sports courts, business center, catering kitchen, screening room, etc. The Runway Mall is located near by - Whole Foods, CVS, movie theater, restaurants, and more! Available April 1st, 2020.