Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:58 AM

5913 CORAL Place

5913 Coral Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Coral Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
Built in 2016! 3 story single family in Silicon Beach/Playa Vista w/ 4 bed & 3.5 bath, private yard, 2 car garage & 1 guest parking. Downstairs flex room w/ wet bar & half bath opens to yard, perfect for entertaining, or can be used as a bedroom. 2nd level features living room w/ built in speakers, gourmet kitchen w/ center island, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range/hood/microwave, quartz countertops, designer backsplash, Viking wine cooler, dining area, laundry room, as well as 1 bed/1 full bath. 3rd level features master suite w/ built in speakers, 2 walk in closets, double vanity, and 3rd bedroom w/ full bath. The Playa Vista community features 29 parks and open spaces, 2 community centers (The Resort & The CenterPointe Club) which offer approx. 51,000 SF of pools, exercise facilities, sports courts, business center, catering kitchen, screening room, etc. The Runway Mall is located near by - Whole Foods, CVS, movie theater, restaurants, and more! Available April 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 CORAL Place have any available units?
5913 CORAL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 CORAL Place have?
Some of 5913 CORAL Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 CORAL Place currently offering any rent specials?
5913 CORAL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 CORAL Place pet-friendly?
No, 5913 CORAL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5913 CORAL Place offer parking?
Yes, 5913 CORAL Place offers parking.
Does 5913 CORAL Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5913 CORAL Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 CORAL Place have a pool?
Yes, 5913 CORAL Place has a pool.
Does 5913 CORAL Place have accessible units?
No, 5913 CORAL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 CORAL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 CORAL Place has units with dishwashers.
