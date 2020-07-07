5908 WISH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

Prestigious Encino Village! The Interior Design is centered on a Central Room encompassing the LR, Dining Area & Kit., making it a great place to relax in a comfortable setting. The LR features Hardwood Flrs, Open Beam Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace. Separate Breakfast Nook has been designed with a Bay Window. The Kitchen boasts Cstm Cabinets w/Soft Close Doors/Drawers, Pull out Shelves, Pantries, Stone Counters, Stainless Appliances & Under Counter Lighting. Enclosed Patio makes a perfect Family Room & overlooks the Backyard - Perfect for Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. BR's have been tastefully updated w/Current Colors and Decor. All Bedrooms have Hardwd Flrs & Ceiling Fans. Guest Bath was just remodeled with a New Tile Shower, Tile Floor and New Vanity. Outdoor Patio and Newly Landscaped Yard are Perfect for BBQ's, Outdoor Dining. House is equipped with RING alarm system with 8 cameras. AWARD WINNING ENCINO CHARTER ELEMENTARY!