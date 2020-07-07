All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

5908 WISH Avenue

5908 Wish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Wish Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Prestigious Encino Village! The Interior Design is centered on a Central Room encompassing the LR, Dining Area & Kit., making it a great place to relax in a comfortable setting. The LR features Hardwood Flrs, Open Beam Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace. Separate Breakfast Nook has been designed with a Bay Window. The Kitchen boasts Cstm Cabinets w/Soft Close Doors/Drawers, Pull out Shelves, Pantries, Stone Counters, Stainless Appliances & Under Counter Lighting. Enclosed Patio makes a perfect Family Room & overlooks the Backyard - Perfect for Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. BR's have been tastefully updated w/Current Colors and Decor. All Bedrooms have Hardwd Flrs & Ceiling Fans. Guest Bath was just remodeled with a New Tile Shower, Tile Floor and New Vanity. Outdoor Patio and Newly Landscaped Yard are Perfect for BBQ's, Outdoor Dining. House is equipped with RING alarm system with 8 cameras. AWARD WINNING ENCINO CHARTER ELEMENTARY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 WISH Avenue have any available units?
5908 WISH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 WISH Avenue have?
Some of 5908 WISH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 WISH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5908 WISH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 WISH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5908 WISH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5908 WISH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5908 WISH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5908 WISH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 WISH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 WISH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5908 WISH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5908 WISH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5908 WISH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 WISH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 WISH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

