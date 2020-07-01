5906 Etiwanda Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the highly desirable gated community 'SONATA'. This Gorgeous light & bright 2 Bedrooms + Loft (Which may be used as a 3rd bedroom) and 2.5 Baths Townhouse feels as a single family home with its 2 car attached garage, and spacious private entertaining patio. This home boasts beautiful high vaulted ceilings in living room, and in bedrooms. Living room has a pebble stone gas fireplace, and large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Freshly painted throughout the home. The private patio is an entertaining oasis, barbecue line output, and surrounded by beautiful trees for extra privacy. Washer & dryer connection conveniently in the garage. Direct access to the home from garage without stairs. Enjoy the sparkling pool surrounded by resort style palm trees. Walking distance to parks, restaurants, shops, easy freeway access, and the orange bus line station. A must See!