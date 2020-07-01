All apartments in Los Angeles
5906 Etiwanda Avenue

5906 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the highly desirable gated community 'SONATA'. This Gorgeous light & bright 2 Bedrooms + Loft (Which may be used as a 3rd bedroom) and 2.5 Baths Townhouse feels as a single family home with its 2 car attached garage, and spacious private entertaining patio. This home boasts beautiful high vaulted ceilings in living room, and in bedrooms. Living room has a pebble stone gas fireplace, and large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Freshly painted throughout the home. The private patio is an entertaining oasis, barbecue line output, and surrounded by beautiful trees for extra privacy. Washer & dryer connection conveniently in the garage. Direct access to the home from garage without stairs. Enjoy the sparkling pool surrounded by resort style palm trees. Walking distance to parks, restaurants, shops, easy freeway access, and the orange bus line station. A must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
5906 Etiwanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue have?
Some of 5906 Etiwanda Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Etiwanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Etiwanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Etiwanda Avenue offers parking.
Does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5906 Etiwanda Avenue has a pool.
Does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5906 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Etiwanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

