Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY 2+1 UPGRADED UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VALLEY GLEN. THIS IS PART OF OF A TRIPLEX. THE UNIT COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE KITCHEN APPLIANCES, & INCLUDES, STOVE, MICROWAVE HOOD, REFRIGERATOR & DISHWASHER. IT IS FRESHLY PAINTED & OFFERS HARDWOOD FLOORS ALL THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN ALSO OFFERS GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST NOOK, & TILE FLOORS. THE PROPERTY ALSO OFFERS 1 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & CONVENIENTLY LOCATED.