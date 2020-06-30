5905 South CORAL PL

Amenities

Beautifully appointed and fully-furnished home available at Everly. Playa Vista is the center of Silicon Beach living and this gorgeous home is your Oasis in the middle of the city. This bright, open and inviting retreat has 4 bedrooms, as well as a flex space, walk-in pantry, 3 parking spaces, and 4 bathrooms. The bottom level family room with wet bar is an entertainer's dream as it opens out to an expansive patio that's lushly landscaped with a built-in BBQ. Upgrades include: Solar package, Quartz counter-tops, Viking side-by-side refrigerator, Viking wine cooler, Ceramic Tile, Cat-6 wiring, Home audio, security package and much more as this home is completely loaded with high-end furnishings, appliances, electronics, and finishes. Access to two fitness centers with sparkling pools, beach shuttle, lush parks, and the list goes on. Come visit one of the newest and most enjoyable communities on the Westside.