Los Angeles, CA
5905 South CORAL PL
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

5905 South CORAL PL

5905 S Coral Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5905 S Coral Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully appointed and fully-furnished home available at Everly. Playa Vista is the center of Silicon Beach living and this gorgeous home is your Oasis in the middle of the city. This bright, open and inviting retreat has 4 bedrooms, as well as a flex space, walk-in pantry, 3 parking spaces, and 4 bathrooms. The bottom level family room with wet bar is an entertainer's dream as it opens out to an expansive patio that's lushly landscaped with a built-in BBQ. Upgrades include: Solar package, Quartz counter-tops, Viking side-by-side refrigerator, Viking wine cooler, Ceramic Tile, Cat-6 wiring, Home audio, security package and much more as this home is completely loaded with high-end furnishings, appliances, electronics, and finishes. Access to two fitness centers with sparkling pools, beach shuttle, lush parks, and the list goes on. Come visit one of the newest and most enjoyable communities on the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 South CORAL PL have any available units?
5905 South CORAL PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 South CORAL PL have?
Some of 5905 South CORAL PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 South CORAL PL currently offering any rent specials?
5905 South CORAL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 South CORAL PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 South CORAL PL is pet friendly.
Does 5905 South CORAL PL offer parking?
Yes, 5905 South CORAL PL offers parking.
Does 5905 South CORAL PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 South CORAL PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 South CORAL PL have a pool?
Yes, 5905 South CORAL PL has a pool.
Does 5905 South CORAL PL have accessible units?
No, 5905 South CORAL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 South CORAL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 South CORAL PL has units with dishwashers.

