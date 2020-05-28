5904 Jamieson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely Encino home boasts vintage charm with modern updates throughout. The home is brimming with new upgrades, such as: new windows and window treatments, new central AC and heat, freshly painted interior and exterior, upgraded kitchen, brand new appliances, new fixtures, newly landscaped yard, and more! The home features refinished vintage wood floors throughout the family room and bedrooms. The kitchen offers brand new stainless appliances, new countertop, a new stainless sink with faucet, and a new door opening to the backyard. The front bedroom has new mirrored closet doors and the rear bedroom has a walk-in closet. The bathroom has new shower doors and loads of storage space. The backyard was just landscaped with a new wood fence, Ficus trees, brick and rock detail, and freshly seeded grass. There is also a covered patio area. The front yard has been freshly seeded. There is an attached 1 car garage. The brand new stackable washer/ dryer are provided in the garage. This is a non-smoking property. Submit for pets, no large dog. A pet fee will be required. Monthly gardening service is provided. This home’s prime location places it within minutes from shops, restaurants, and free way access.