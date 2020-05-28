All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5904 Jamieson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5904 Jamieson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5904 Jamieson Avenue

5904 N Jamieson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5904 N Jamieson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely Encino home boasts vintage charm with modern updates throughout. The home is brimming with new upgrades, such as: new windows and window treatments, new central AC and heat, freshly painted interior and exterior, upgraded kitchen, brand new appliances, new fixtures, newly landscaped yard, and more! The home features refinished vintage wood floors throughout the family room and bedrooms. The kitchen offers brand new stainless appliances, new countertop, a new stainless sink with faucet, and a new door opening to the backyard. The front bedroom has new mirrored closet doors and the rear bedroom has a walk-in closet. The bathroom has new shower doors and loads of storage space. The backyard was just landscaped with a new wood fence, Ficus trees, brick and rock detail, and freshly seeded grass. There is also a covered patio area. The front yard has been freshly seeded. There is an attached 1 car garage. The brand new stackable washer/ dryer are provided in the garage. This is a non-smoking property. Submit for pets, no large dog. A pet fee will be required. Monthly gardening service is provided. This home’s prime location places it within minutes from shops, restaurants, and free way access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Jamieson Avenue have any available units?
5904 Jamieson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Jamieson Avenue have?
Some of 5904 Jamieson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Jamieson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Jamieson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Jamieson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Jamieson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Jamieson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Jamieson Avenue offers parking.
Does 5904 Jamieson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 Jamieson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Jamieson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5904 Jamieson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Jamieson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5904 Jamieson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Jamieson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Jamieson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College