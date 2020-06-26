5904 Abernathy Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

VERY SAFE - on a quiet court with nice neighbors. Not a drive thru street. Lots of parking. Residential - not apartments. Feels like a cozy, lovely home. Huge front window in the living room 10' X 5'. Big living room and dining room common area. Furnished. All plumbing, windows, electrical, kitchen and bathrooms updated. Brand new washer/dryer, hot water heater etc. Delivered to you hotel perfect..We are very responsive landlords but completely give you privacy. All bright rooms - not a dark house. Fresh happy white kitchen! Big living room and dining room common area. French doors from kitchen and master bedroom into the private backyard with grass and a porch.