Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

5904 Abernathy Dr

5904 Abernathy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Abernathy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
VERY SAFE - on a quiet court with nice neighbors. Not a drive thru street. Lots of parking. Residential - not apartments. Feels like a cozy, lovely home. Huge front window in the living room 10' X 5'. Big living room and dining room common area. Furnished. All plumbing, windows, electrical, kitchen and bathrooms updated. Brand new washer/dryer, hot water heater etc. Delivered to you hotel perfect..We are very responsive landlords but completely give you privacy. All bright rooms - not a dark house. Fresh happy white kitchen! Big living room and dining room common area. French doors from kitchen and master bedroom into the private backyard with grass and a porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Abernathy Dr have any available units?
5904 Abernathy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Abernathy Dr have?
Some of 5904 Abernathy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Abernathy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Abernathy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Abernathy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5904 Abernathy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5904 Abernathy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Abernathy Dr offers parking.
Does 5904 Abernathy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 Abernathy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Abernathy Dr have a pool?
No, 5904 Abernathy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Abernathy Dr have accessible units?
No, 5904 Abernathy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Abernathy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Abernathy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
