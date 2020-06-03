All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5867 WHITWORTH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5867 WHITWORTH Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

5867 WHITWORTH Drive

5867 Whitworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5867 Whitworth Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Loaded with charm! This spacious light filled 2 story 2 bed + 1 1/2 bath townhouse is a true gem nestled in this Picfair Village triplex with well manicured grounds. Highlights include: Original oak hardwood floors throughout, a large airy living room, a formal dining room a grand stair case leads to the second floor with 2 bedrooms and bathroom, kitchen which includes a stove/range and refrigerator, laundry room with washer/dryer, 2 private entrances and a private 1 car garage, feels like a home! Available now for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive have any available units?
5867 WHITWORTH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive have?
Some of 5867 WHITWORTH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5867 WHITWORTH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5867 WHITWORTH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5867 WHITWORTH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5867 WHITWORTH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5867 WHITWORTH Drive offers parking.
Does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5867 WHITWORTH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive have a pool?
No, 5867 WHITWORTH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5867 WHITWORTH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5867 WHITWORTH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5867 WHITWORTH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College