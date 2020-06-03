5867 WHITWORTH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Loaded with charm! This spacious light filled 2 story 2 bed + 1 1/2 bath townhouse is a true gem nestled in this Picfair Village triplex with well manicured grounds. Highlights include: Original oak hardwood floors throughout, a large airy living room, a formal dining room a grand stair case leads to the second floor with 2 bedrooms and bathroom, kitchen which includes a stove/range and refrigerator, laundry room with washer/dryer, 2 private entrances and a private 1 car garage, feels like a home! Available now for move in.