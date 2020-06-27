585 South BURLINGAME Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy the prestigious Brentwood lifestyle living in a luxury custom-built Mediterranean villa with Butler. Situated in one of Brentwood's most coveted neighborhoods, right across from Brentwood Country Club and only minutes from the beach! Open floor plan and perfect for entertaining, this fully furnished three-story designer home boasts gorgeous 5 bedroom suites-Huge walk-in closet for every room!-and elegant bathrooms, dramatic 30ft high dome ceilings, hardwood floors, and a library, lounge, wine cellar, wet bar, game room, private spa, gym, and an elevator. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances and cabinetry. The exquisite master suite with separate his and hers walk-in closets/ bathrooms, with master balcony overlooks expansive backyard features large grassy area with built-in BBQ, fire pit and pool. This is an incredibly unique and rare opportunity. Short term starts from 35K.