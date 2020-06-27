All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

585 South BURLINGAME Avenue

585 South Burlingame Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

585 South Burlingame Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy the prestigious Brentwood lifestyle living in a luxury custom-built Mediterranean villa with Butler. Situated in one of Brentwood's most coveted neighborhoods, right across from Brentwood Country Club and only minutes from the beach! Open floor plan and perfect for entertaining, this fully furnished three-story designer home boasts gorgeous 5 bedroom suites-Huge walk-in closet for every room!-and elegant bathrooms, dramatic 30ft high dome ceilings, hardwood floors, and a library, lounge, wine cellar, wet bar, game room, private spa, gym, and an elevator. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances and cabinetry. The exquisite master suite with separate his and hers walk-in closets/ bathrooms, with master balcony overlooks expansive backyard features large grassy area with built-in BBQ, fire pit and pool. This is an incredibly unique and rare opportunity. Short term starts from 35K.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue have any available units?
585 South BURLINGAME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue have?
Some of 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
585 South BURLINGAME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue offers parking.
Does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue has a pool.
Does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 South BURLINGAME Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
