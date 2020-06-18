5849 Goodland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Walk into this light and bright, ready to move into 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining room, oversized family room, and newer kitchen with breakfast nook and all stainless steel appliances. Bonus Butler’s Pantry for additional storage as well! The house has a great open feel with natural light flooding from every direction. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, and master bathroom. Freshly Painted, Remodeled bathroom, Recessed lighting, copper plumbing, are just a few of the recent upgrades here. Walk outside through French doors, to the backyard and enjoy a private patio and large grassy area! Great for anyone looking for a well sized home, on a quiet block with easy access throughout the city. Wonderful Valley Village location! Easy access to freeways and studios.