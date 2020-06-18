All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

5849 Goodland Avenue

5849 Goodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5849 Goodland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Walk into this light and bright, ready to move into 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining room, oversized family room, and newer kitchen with breakfast nook and all stainless steel appliances. Bonus Butler’s Pantry for additional storage as well! The house has a great open feel with natural light flooding from every direction. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, and master bathroom. Freshly Painted, Remodeled bathroom, Recessed lighting, copper plumbing, are just a few of the recent upgrades here. Walk outside through French doors, to the backyard and enjoy a private patio and large grassy area! Great for anyone looking for a well sized home, on a quiet block with easy access throughout the city. Wonderful Valley Village location! Easy access to freeways and studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5849 Goodland Avenue have any available units?
5849 Goodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5849 Goodland Avenue have?
Some of 5849 Goodland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5849 Goodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5849 Goodland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 Goodland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5849 Goodland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5849 Goodland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5849 Goodland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5849 Goodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 Goodland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 Goodland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5849 Goodland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5849 Goodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5849 Goodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 Goodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5849 Goodland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

