5840 West SEAGLASS Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Retreat to this bright and open tri-level, courtyard facing home in the heart of Playa Vista. Move in today & relish your central location, just a stone's throw away from shops, restaurants, entertainment & elementary school. Spacious living room w/balcony, grand windows welcoming floods of natural light, & flows to the dining & kitchen. Chef's kitchen w/Thermador ss appliances, expansive eat-in island, chic tile backsplash, sophisticated white cabinets & glass accordion doors to balcony perfect for al fresco dining. Unwind in the luxurious master suite with romantic balcony, walk-in closet and decadent bath boasting a dual vanity sink, tranquil clawfoot soaking tub, chic tile accents & glass shower. Features well-appointed guest beds,elevator, platinum LEED, tankless water heater, solar panels, laundry room, 2 car garage & additional guest parking. A true Playa Vista gem, this home won't last long!