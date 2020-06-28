All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

5840 West SEAGLASS Circle

5840 W North Seaglass Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5840 W North Seaglass Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Retreat to this bright and open tri-level, courtyard facing home in the heart of Playa Vista. Move in today & relish your central location, just a stone's throw away from shops, restaurants, entertainment & elementary school. Spacious living room w/balcony, grand windows welcoming floods of natural light, & flows to the dining & kitchen. Chef's kitchen w/Thermador ss appliances, expansive eat-in island, chic tile backsplash, sophisticated white cabinets & glass accordion doors to balcony perfect for al fresco dining. Unwind in the luxurious master suite with romantic balcony, walk-in closet and decadent bath boasting a dual vanity sink, tranquil clawfoot soaking tub, chic tile accents & glass shower. Features well-appointed guest beds,elevator, platinum LEED, tankless water heater, solar panels, laundry room, 2 car garage & additional guest parking. A true Playa Vista gem, this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle have any available units?
5840 West SEAGLASS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle have?
Some of 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5840 West SEAGLASS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle offers parking.
Does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle has a pool.
Does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle have accessible units?
No, 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5840 West SEAGLASS Circle has units with dishwashers.
