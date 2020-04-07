584 W. 19th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom detached-House of Triplex Property - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at

www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.



One Story Detached Single Family House (SFH) Triplex shared lot. Completely renovated home with refinished wood flooring and tile. New dual glazed vinyl windows. All new fixtures. New gas stove in kitchen. New dishwasher. Covered patio off back of house. Basement storage with laundry hookups. Tenant to supply refrigerator. Water is paid by owner - tenant pays all other utilities. One car garage parking. No pets. No smoking of anything on the premises. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 7 people.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985595)