Los Angeles, CA
584 W. 19th Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

584 W. 19th Street

584 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

584 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Large 3 Bedroom detached-House of Triplex Property - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

One Story Detached Single Family House (SFH) Triplex shared lot. Completely renovated home with refinished wood flooring and tile. New dual glazed vinyl windows. All new fixtures. New gas stove in kitchen. New dishwasher. Covered patio off back of house. Basement storage with laundry hookups. Tenant to supply refrigerator. Water is paid by owner - tenant pays all other utilities. One car garage parking. No pets. No smoking of anything on the premises. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 7 people.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 W. 19th Street have any available units?
584 W. 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 W. 19th Street have?
Some of 584 W. 19th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 W. 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
584 W. 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 W. 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 584 W. 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 584 W. 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 584 W. 19th Street offers parking.
Does 584 W. 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 W. 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 W. 19th Street have a pool?
No, 584 W. 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 584 W. 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 584 W. 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 584 W. 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 584 W. 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
