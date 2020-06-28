All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5836 BURNET Avenue
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

5836 BURNET Avenue

5836 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to 5836 Burnet Ave in Sherman Oaks with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,302 sq ft on a 6,452 sq ft lot! This wonderful family-friendly residence features central air and heating to keep you feeling perfect year round and intelligently adjusts thanks to the Nest thermostat. Enjoy the large backyard fenced-in private pool and cozy cabana complete with a sitting area and lounging couches. Within, the beautiful hardwood floors accent a cheerful interior that leads to a beautiful modern kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer. Spacious bedrooms. The living room features a nice fireplace for the colder months. Award winning Kester Elem/Magnet Schools. Five minutes away from Costco, Target, LA Fitness, CVS, Starbucks, and more! Adjacent to the 80-acre Lake Balboa Park with walking trails, giant Japanese Garden, archery range, golf courses, fishing and beautiful outdoor scenes. Five minutes away from major retail stores such as Costco, Target, and the LA River Bike Path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 BURNET Avenue have any available units?
5836 BURNET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 BURNET Avenue have?
Some of 5836 BURNET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 BURNET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5836 BURNET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 BURNET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5836 BURNET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5836 BURNET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5836 BURNET Avenue offers parking.
Does 5836 BURNET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5836 BURNET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 BURNET Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5836 BURNET Avenue has a pool.
Does 5836 BURNET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5836 BURNET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 BURNET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 BURNET Avenue has units with dishwashers.

