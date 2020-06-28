5836 BURNET Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 5836 Burnet Ave in Sherman Oaks with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,302 sq ft on a 6,452 sq ft lot! This wonderful family-friendly residence features central air and heating to keep you feeling perfect year round and intelligently adjusts thanks to the Nest thermostat. Enjoy the large backyard fenced-in private pool and cozy cabana complete with a sitting area and lounging couches. Within, the beautiful hardwood floors accent a cheerful interior that leads to a beautiful modern kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer. Spacious bedrooms. The living room features a nice fireplace for the colder months. Award winning Kester Elem/Magnet Schools. Five minutes away from Costco, Target, LA Fitness, CVS, Starbucks, and more! Adjacent to the 80-acre Lake Balboa Park with walking trails, giant Japanese Garden, archery range, golf courses, fishing and beautiful outdoor scenes. Five minutes away from major retail stores such as Costco, Target, and the LA River Bike Path.