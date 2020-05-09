5833 South Arlington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/734d565052 ---- Gorgeous remodeled 3 bed 1 bath, detached home, with no common walls. This is 1 home on a shared lot of a quiet 4 unit complex. This home is in the back and gated with a private patio area. New cabinets, quartz counters, laminate wood floors, and glass subway tile make this home both modern and move in ready. Close to shopping, transportation, and the up and coming Crenshaw metro line. Separate storage unit available for an additional fee. 2-car parking included inside gated area. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. May consider small pet, and City Section 8. Move in available immediately. Good credit and job history is a MUST. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at may not exist.