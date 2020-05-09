All apartments in Los Angeles
5833 South Arlington Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

5833 South Arlington Avenue

5833 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/734d565052 ---- Gorgeous remodeled 3 bed 1 bath, detached home, with no common walls. This is 1 home on a shared lot of a quiet 4 unit complex. This home is in the back and gated with a private patio area. New cabinets, quartz counters, laminate wood floors, and glass subway tile make this home both modern and move in ready. Close to shopping, transportation, and the up and coming Crenshaw metro line. Separate storage unit available for an additional fee. 2-car parking included inside gated area. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. May consider small pet, and City Section 8. Move in available immediately. Good credit and job history is a MUST. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at may not exist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
5833 South Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 South Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 5833 South Arlington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5833 South Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 South Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5833 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5833 South Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5833 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5833 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5833 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5833 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5833 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

