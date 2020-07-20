All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 583 1/2 Venice Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
583 1/2 Venice Blvd.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

583 1/2 Venice Blvd.

583 1/2 Venice Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

583 1/2 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private and sophisticated 3 + 2.5 (4 + 3.5 including guest/maids) Cape Cop duplex in the heart of Venice. Steps from Abbot Kinney and only 5 blocks to the beach. Sunny and spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors, gourmet cook's kitchen with granite countertops, island/breakfast bar and updated appliances including double oven, Wolf range, wine fridge. Cozy living room with fireplace and built-ins, spacious office, master with fireplace, walk-in closet and bath with large steam shower, soaking tub, vanity and skylight. Private rooftop deck with pool and hot tub. Guest/maids apartment with separate entrance is also included. Enjoy charmed Venice living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. have any available units?
583 1/2 Venice Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. have?
Some of 583 1/2 Venice Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
583 1/2 Venice Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. offers parking.
Does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. has a pool.
Does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 1/2 Venice Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College