5802 Kester Avenue

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated in the back of a duplex off of Kester Avenue in the residential neighborhood of Van Nuys. And one thing is for sure, this may be the cutest spot in town! Light and bright from the moment you walk in, you?ll feel an instant burst of cheer. Original hardwood flooring makes the space feel cozy and spacious. There is an adorable breakfast bar that opens up the kitchen, making entertaining a breeze. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and with a fridge, stove, oven and dishwasher, your chef dreams will most definitely come true! The bedrooms are light, bright, and FILLED with storage! The bathroom is spacious and updated. I?d say you?re basically living your best life. The serene, private backyard is everything you could hope for and more. The covered patio is perfect for dining alfresco or for enjoying your morning cup of coffee, while listening to the birds chirp. Pure magic! Worried about all your must haves? With Central A/C and Heat, garage parking, and in unit washer and dryer, this place has them covered! The location is super convenient. Minutes from the 405, Target and Costco, you can get anywhere fast. So much to explore. All that?s waiting is you! Come on, are you moving in yet? FEATURESAvailable Now Duplex 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Built in 1956 Approx 950 sqft Gorgeous Original Hardwood Flooring Private Front and Backyard Recessed Lighting Beautiful Bright Kitchen Appliances Included - Gas Stove/Oven, Fridge and Dishwasher Central A/C and Heat Washer/Dryer in Unit Garage parking for two small cars or one oversized vehicle DETAILSAvailable Now One Year Minimum Lease Owner Pays Gardener Tenant Pays all other Utilities Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval) Pets Will Be Considered with Additional Deposit $500/Dog and $300/Cat