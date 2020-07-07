All apartments in Los Angeles
5802 Kester Avenue

Location

5802 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated in the back of a duplex off of Kester Avenue in the residential neighborhood of Van Nuys. And one thing is for sure, this may be the cutest spot in town! Light and bright from the moment you walk in, you?ll feel an instant burst of cheer. Original hardwood flooring makes the space feel cozy and spacious. There is an adorable breakfast bar that opens up the kitchen, making entertaining a breeze. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and with a fridge, stove, oven and dishwasher, your chef dreams will most definitely come true! The bedrooms are light, bright, and FILLED with storage! The bathroom is spacious and updated. I?d say you?re basically living your best life. The serene, private backyard is everything you could hope for and more. The covered patio is perfect for dining alfresco or for enjoying your morning cup of coffee, while listening to the birds chirp. Pure magic! Worried about all your must haves? With Central A/C and Heat, garage parking, and in unit washer and dryer, this place has them covered! The location is super convenient. Minutes from the 405, Target and Costco, you can get anywhere fast. So much to explore. All that?s waiting is you! Come on, are you moving in yet? FEATURESAvailable Now Duplex 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Built in 1956 Approx 950 sqft Gorgeous Original Hardwood Flooring Private Front and Backyard Recessed Lighting Beautiful Bright Kitchen Appliances Included - Gas Stove/Oven, Fridge and Dishwasher Central A/C and Heat Washer/Dryer in Unit Garage parking for two small cars or one oversized vehicle DETAILSAvailable Now One Year Minimum Lease Owner Pays Gardener Tenant Pays all other Utilities Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approval) Pets Will Be Considered with Additional Deposit $500/Dog and $300/Cat

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Kester Avenue have any available units?
5802 Kester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5802 Kester Avenue have?
Some of 5802 Kester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 Kester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Kester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Kester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 Kester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5802 Kester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Kester Avenue offers parking.
Does 5802 Kester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 Kester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Kester Avenue have a pool?
No, 5802 Kester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Kester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5802 Kester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Kester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 Kester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
