5756 Lasaine Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking garage

Don't miss this Encino Park beauty! It is complete with stainless steel appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave) and central air and heat. It also boasts granite counter tops and marble back splash in the kitchen with an island, dark hardwood floors, and travertine tiles on the stunning fireplace and in the bathrooms on the floors, counter tops and showers. The French sliding glass doors lead to the huge, well-manicured backyard, complete with mosaic tile fire pit and RV parking. Recessed lighting throughout and wired for surround sound and alarm systems.