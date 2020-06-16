All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5756 Lasaine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5756 Lasaine Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:53 AM

5756 Lasaine Avenue

5756 Lasaine Avenue · (818) 424-8425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5756 Lasaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
garage
Don't miss this Encino Park beauty! It is complete with stainless steel appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave) and central air and heat. It also boasts granite counter tops and marble back splash in the kitchen with an island, dark hardwood floors, and travertine tiles on the stunning fireplace and in the bathrooms on the floors, counter tops and showers. The French sliding glass doors lead to the huge, well-manicured backyard, complete with mosaic tile fire pit and RV parking. Recessed lighting throughout and wired for surround sound and alarm systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5756 Lasaine Avenue have any available units?
5756 Lasaine Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5756 Lasaine Avenue have?
Some of 5756 Lasaine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5756 Lasaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5756 Lasaine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5756 Lasaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5756 Lasaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5756 Lasaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5756 Lasaine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5756 Lasaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5756 Lasaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5756 Lasaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5756 Lasaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5756 Lasaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5756 Lasaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5756 Lasaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5756 Lasaine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5756 Lasaine Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity