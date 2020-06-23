All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5755 Rhodes Avenue

5755 N Rhodes Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5755 N Rhodes Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
An exciting and special offering in beautiful Valley Village. This cavernous 3 bed, 3 bath home with bonus room is ready for immediate move in. You will enjoy the massive lot featuring an expansive entertainer's backyard and large, private front yard. The home is warm and charming with original details, a fireplace, and laminate wood floors. The large family/living room is perfect for entertaining or lounging with family and friends. The entire interior of the home is freshly updated. The master suite features an en suite bathroom and gorgeous French doors opening to the private backyard garden. The neighborhood features new and multi-million dollar homes, many houses of worship, restaurants and nightlife, and easy-to-access public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Rhodes Avenue have any available units?
5755 Rhodes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5755 Rhodes Avenue have?
Some of 5755 Rhodes Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 Rhodes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Rhodes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Rhodes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5755 Rhodes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5755 Rhodes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5755 Rhodes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5755 Rhodes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Rhodes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Rhodes Avenue have a pool?
No, 5755 Rhodes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5755 Rhodes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5755 Rhodes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Rhodes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 Rhodes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
