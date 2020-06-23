5755 Rhodes Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

An exciting and special offering in beautiful Valley Village. This cavernous 3 bed, 3 bath home with bonus room is ready for immediate move in. You will enjoy the massive lot featuring an expansive entertainer's backyard and large, private front yard. The home is warm and charming with original details, a fireplace, and laminate wood floors. The large family/living room is perfect for entertaining or lounging with family and friends. The entire interior of the home is freshly updated. The master suite features an en suite bathroom and gorgeous French doors opening to the private backyard garden. The neighborhood features new and multi-million dollar homes, many houses of worship, restaurants and nightlife, and easy-to-access public transportation.