Los Angeles, CA
5752 RANCHITO Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5752 RANCHITO Avenue

5752 Ranchito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5752 Ranchito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning MID CENTURY MODERN is light filled w/ open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen is fitted w/ new Stainless appliances & new Quartz Island/ counters. Blond wide-plank oak floors throughout this 2,700 sqft abode on a 8,100 sqft lot. 3 bedrooms lie in the main house with 2 amazing separate master suites, walk in closet, new bath & direct access to the lush yard w/ newly surfaced pool you can do laps in! There are 2 wood-burning fireplaces, designer lighting all around, new AC, roof, newer pipes and electrical! Additional amenities include 2nd new bathroom in main house and 3rd new bathroom in permitted guest house which has a 4th bedroom. As you step through the glass doors, you will find a entertainers back yard, 2 gazebos, lush landscaping with amazing pool. Valley Glen, one of the best neighborhoods is a skip from Sherman Oaks shopping and sushi! On a quiet street w/ great schools near. Unique offering not like all the others, a great family house, some may consider it a 3 master home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue have any available units?
5752 RANCHITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue have?
Some of 5752 RANCHITO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5752 RANCHITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5752 RANCHITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5752 RANCHITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5752 RANCHITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5752 RANCHITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5752 RANCHITO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5752 RANCHITO Avenue has a pool.
Does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5752 RANCHITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5752 RANCHITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5752 RANCHITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

