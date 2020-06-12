5752 RANCHITO Avenue

Amenities

Stunning MID CENTURY MODERN is light filled w/ open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen is fitted w/ new Stainless appliances & new Quartz Island/ counters. Blond wide-plank oak floors throughout this 2,700 sqft abode on a 8,100 sqft lot. 3 bedrooms lie in the main house with 2 amazing separate master suites, walk in closet, new bath & direct access to the lush yard w/ newly surfaced pool you can do laps in! There are 2 wood-burning fireplaces, designer lighting all around, new AC, roof, newer pipes and electrical! Additional amenities include 2nd new bathroom in main house and 3rd new bathroom in permitted guest house which has a 4th bedroom. As you step through the glass doors, you will find a entertainers back yard, 2 gazebos, lush landscaping with amazing pool. Valley Glen, one of the best neighborhoods is a skip from Sherman Oaks shopping and sushi! On a quiet street w/ great schools near. Unique offering not like all the others, a great family house, some may consider it a 3 master home.