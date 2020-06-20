5741 Newcastle Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3+1+ Den, Nestled on tree-lined street in Great Encino Location! - Charming 3 BD, 1 BA + Family Room w/ fireplace, nestled in a great Encino Location. Open floor plan. Kitchen has wood cabinets and opens to formal dining area to one side and family room with brick fireplace to the other side. ?Bedrooms have large closets and window ACs. The 3rd Additional room faces to the backyard and can be used as an office or guest bedroom. Includes Ceiling fans and window ACs.

Spacious and private, fenced backyard has large grassy area, mature trees, and patio for easy entertaining. Property also features 1 car garage with washer and dryer in garage.



Great Location! Easy access to the 101 & 405 freeways, Ventura Blvd, schools, shopping and Trendy Restaurants.

Property Professionally leased and managed by LRS

Deposit based on OAC

Small pet will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



?



(RLNE5191628)