Los Angeles, CA
5741 Newcastle Ave.
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

5741 Newcastle Ave.

5741 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5741 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3+1+ Den, Nestled on tree-lined street in Great Encino Location! - Charming 3 BD, 1 BA + Family Room w/ fireplace, nestled in a great Encino Location. Open floor plan. Kitchen has wood cabinets and opens to formal dining area to one side and family room with brick fireplace to the other side. ?Bedrooms have large closets and window ACs. The 3rd Additional room faces to the backyard and can be used as an office or guest bedroom. Includes Ceiling fans and window ACs.
Spacious and private, fenced backyard has large grassy area, mature trees, and patio for easy entertaining. Property also features 1 car garage with washer and dryer in garage.

Great Location! Easy access to the 101 & 405 freeways, Ventura Blvd, schools, shopping and Trendy Restaurants.
Property Professionally leased and managed by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

?

(RLNE5191628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Newcastle Ave. have any available units?
5741 Newcastle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 Newcastle Ave. have?
Some of 5741 Newcastle Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Newcastle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Newcastle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Newcastle Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5741 Newcastle Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5741 Newcastle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Newcastle Ave. offers parking.
Does 5741 Newcastle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5741 Newcastle Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Newcastle Ave. have a pool?
No, 5741 Newcastle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Newcastle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5741 Newcastle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Newcastle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5741 Newcastle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

