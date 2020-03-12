All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:40 PM

5731 Klump Ave

5731 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move-in on or before May the 15th 2020 and take advantage of a 50% discount on the 1st full month rent

This is a 2019 new construction, elegant and modern fourplex in the NoHo Arts District. It is made up of two 3 story , side by side townhome style duplexes with spacious floor plans. Local realtors found this unit type to be the #1 choice of renters. The excellent location, walking distance to all excitement that NoHo has to offer, paired with the upscale modern units makes this unresistable to turn away. The modern finishes, paints, lots of windows welcome loads of natural light ; highlighting the living spaces.

Additional features include hotel-like bathrooms, dual glazed windows, central air condition, washer and dryer , 2 garage parking spaces.

Centrally located just blocks away from trendy restaurants(McDonalds, In and Out burger, Denny's) all walking distance, and Hollywood freeway, which provides an easy connection to Down Town LA, blocks away from Metro red line.

Contactless showing options available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Klump Ave have any available units?
5731 Klump Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5731 Klump Ave have?
Some of 5731 Klump Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Klump Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Klump Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Klump Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 Klump Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5731 Klump Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Klump Ave does offer parking.
Does 5731 Klump Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5731 Klump Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Klump Ave have a pool?
No, 5731 Klump Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Klump Ave have accessible units?
No, 5731 Klump Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Klump Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 Klump Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
