Los Angeles, CA
5725 Lemp Ave.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

5725 Lemp Ave.

5725 Lemp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Lemp Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This Charming Valley Village Adjacent traditional home features mostly hardwood floors, carpet in family room and master bedroom. Pride of ownership neighborhood! Great Location! Convenient to shopping, schools, entertainment, freeways (170, 101, 134), Studio City, minutes from brand new NoHo West shopping development, NoHo Arts District, and Universal Studios; Newly painted. FEATURES: - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom (stall shower and bath with a shower) - Large family room / den - 1485 sq. ft. apprx. - formal dining room - remodeled kitchen and bath - Mostly Hardwood floors, - 2 Wood burning fireplaces in living room and family room - 2-car detached garage in rear of house - Nicely landscaped large gated grassy yard - Weekly gardener included. Small pet on approval. 1 or 2 year lease available.

AVAILABLE Mid/Late April 2020

CALL: (818)515-4378
VISIT "www.screenprofile.com/northhollywoodhouseforrent.htm" for more pictures.

Just North of Burbank Blvd. - Just East of Colfax Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Lemp Ave. have any available units?
5725 Lemp Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 Lemp Ave. have?
Some of 5725 Lemp Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 Lemp Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Lemp Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Lemp Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5725 Lemp Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5725 Lemp Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Lemp Ave. offers parking.
Does 5725 Lemp Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5725 Lemp Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Lemp Ave. have a pool?
No, 5725 Lemp Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5725 Lemp Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5725 Lemp Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Lemp Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 Lemp Ave. has units with dishwashers.

