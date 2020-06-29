5725 Lemp Ave.

Amenities

This Charming Valley Village Adjacent traditional home features mostly hardwood floors, carpet in family room and master bedroom. Pride of ownership neighborhood! Great Location! Convenient to shopping, schools, entertainment, freeways (170, 101, 134), Studio City, minutes from brand new NoHo West shopping development, NoHo Arts District, and Universal Studios; Newly painted. FEATURES: - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom (stall shower and bath with a shower) - Large family room / den - 1485 sq. ft. apprx. - formal dining room - remodeled kitchen and bath - Mostly Hardwood floors, - 2 Wood burning fireplaces in living room and family room - 2-car detached garage in rear of house - Nicely landscaped large gated grassy yard - Weekly gardener included. Small pet on approval. 1 or 2 year lease available.



AVAILABLE Mid/Late April 2020



CALL: (818)515-4378

VISIT "www.screenprofile.com/northhollywoodhouseforrent.htm" for more pictures.



Just North of Burbank Blvd. - Just East of Colfax Ave.