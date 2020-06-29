All apartments in Los Angeles
5706 Wilkinson Ave

5706 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5706 Wilkinson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
5706 Wilkinson Ave Available 02/22/20 Well maintained traditional Valley Village home with pool - Well maintained traditional home with skylights, wood flooring and a pool! Large kitchen w/ island and 2 dishwashers, chic wood cabinets, white tiles, and plenty of storage! Vaulted ceiling. Double pane windows insulate and keep house quiet. Pool is gated. Covered patio is ideal for outdoor dining! Very quiet street, close to shopping and many Houses of Worship and schools!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5460348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Wilkinson Ave have any available units?
5706 Wilkinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Wilkinson Ave have?
Some of 5706 Wilkinson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Wilkinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Wilkinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Wilkinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Wilkinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Wilkinson Ave offer parking?
No, 5706 Wilkinson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5706 Wilkinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Wilkinson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Wilkinson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5706 Wilkinson Ave has a pool.
Does 5706 Wilkinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5706 Wilkinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Wilkinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 Wilkinson Ave has units with dishwashers.

