Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

5706 Wilkinson Ave Available 02/22/20 Well maintained traditional Valley Village home with pool - Well maintained traditional home with skylights, wood flooring and a pool! Large kitchen w/ island and 2 dishwashers, chic wood cabinets, white tiles, and plenty of storage! Vaulted ceiling. Double pane windows insulate and keep house quiet. Pool is gated. Covered patio is ideal for outdoor dining! Very quiet street, close to shopping and many Houses of Worship and schools!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5460348)