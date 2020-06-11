All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 1:46 AM

5622 Smiley Drive

5622 Smiley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5622 Smiley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spanish style duplex adjacent to the Culver City Arts District. The unit boasts 2 bedrooms + 1 bathroom + large eat-in kitchen. Also, there are hardwood floors, recessed lighting, freshly painted and fireplace in living room for decoration. Ready to move right in! Unit is centrally located near freeway, metro station and easy access to DTLA & Culver City. Several great restaurants and stores nearby: Delicious Pizza, Vees Cafe, Alta, Adams Coffee, Target and so much more.

Tenant pays gas, electric and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Smiley Drive have any available units?
5622 Smiley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5622 Smiley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Smiley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Smiley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5622 Smiley Drive offer parking?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5622 Smiley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Smiley Drive have a pool?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5622 Smiley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Smiley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5622 Smiley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5622 Smiley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
