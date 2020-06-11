5622 Smiley Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Spanish style duplex adjacent to the Culver City Arts District. The unit boasts 2 bedrooms + 1 bathroom + large eat-in kitchen. Also, there are hardwood floors, recessed lighting, freshly painted and fireplace in living room for decoration. Ready to move right in! Unit is centrally located near freeway, metro station and easy access to DTLA & Culver City. Several great restaurants and stores nearby: Delicious Pizza, Vees Cafe, Alta, Adams Coffee, Target and so much more.



Tenant pays gas, electric and trash