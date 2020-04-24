5616 Katherine Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***



Gated driveway. Huge living room with 18' ceiling, oak plank floors, 2 skylites.2-car garage; direct house access. Central refrigerated air and central heat; 2 zone.Modern bathrooms; bone marble floors, marble vanity tops, and brass fixtures. All baths have a tub; one with a jacuzzi.Master bedroom has 2 closets, one walk-in; private bath, oakvanity, granite counter; high ceilings.Kitchen: bone double Kohler sink, built-in oven, GE Profilecooktop, granite countertop, granite floor, oak cabinets, newWhirlpool black stainless-steel fridge with ice maker.Private back yard, with mature foliage.Large skylight in hallway.Recessed lights throughout, modern double-glass windows.Large covered front porch with flagstone floor. Heavy double front doors.Automatic sprinklers. Gardener included.200-Amp electric main.Tankless water heater that does not run out of hot water.Close to Ralph's, Starbuck's. Chipotle. Contact Alda Shelton 310-309-7714

Contact us to schedule a showing.