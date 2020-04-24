All apartments in Los Angeles
5616 Katherine Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

5616 Katherine Avenue

5616 Katherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Katherine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Gated driveway. Huge living room with 18' ceiling, oak plank floors, 2 skylites.2-car garage; direct house access. Central refrigerated air and central heat; 2 zone.Modern bathrooms; bone marble floors, marble vanity tops, and brass fixtures. All baths have a tub; one with a jacuzzi.Master bedroom has 2 closets, one walk-in; private bath, oakvanity, granite counter; high ceilings.Kitchen: bone double Kohler sink, built-in oven, GE Profilecooktop, granite countertop, granite floor, oak cabinets, newWhirlpool black stainless-steel fridge with ice maker.Private back yard, with mature foliage.Large skylight in hallway.Recessed lights throughout, modern double-glass windows.Large covered front porch with flagstone floor. Heavy double front doors.Automatic sprinklers. Gardener included.200-Amp electric main.Tankless water heater that does not run out of hot water.Close to Ralph's, Starbuck's. Chipotle. Contact Alda Shelton 310-309-7714
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Katherine Avenue have any available units?
5616 Katherine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Katherine Avenue have?
Some of 5616 Katherine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Katherine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Katherine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Katherine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Katherine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5616 Katherine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Katherine Avenue offers parking.
Does 5616 Katherine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Katherine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Katherine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5616 Katherine Avenue has a pool.
Does 5616 Katherine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5616 Katherine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Katherine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Katherine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
