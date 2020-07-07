5603 1/2 Virginia Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e30aeb06a ---- Stunning 2BD/ 2BTH completely renovated 2nd story unit with appliances, washer / dryer in unit, hardwood floors and parking. Rental Requirements: 710 credit score or higher with income 2x more than rent. Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, Balcony, Top floor Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Hardwood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Modern bath fixtures Utilities and Extras: Gas furnace, Carport, Laundry in unit Building and Surroundings: Recently renovated, Gated property, Secured entry, Yard Lease Terms: Pets negotiable, Tenant pays gas and electric, One year lease, No smoking, No section 8 , Parking included, 1 parking spot, No dogs, Cats ok, Water included, Lawn care included Contact: MTBB MGT (678) 755-3517 ask for Gigi (9am-8pm)