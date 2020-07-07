All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2019 at 2:39 PM

5603 1/2 Virginia Ave

5603 1/2 Virginia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5603 1/2 Virginia Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e30aeb06a ---- Stunning 2BD/ 2BTH completely renovated 2nd story unit with appliances, washer / dryer in unit, hardwood floors and parking. Rental Requirements: 710 credit score or higher with income 2x more than rent. Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, Balcony, Top floor Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Hardwood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Modern bath fixtures Utilities and Extras: Gas furnace, Carport, Laundry in unit Building and Surroundings: Recently renovated, Gated property, Secured entry, Yard Lease Terms: Pets negotiable, Tenant pays gas and electric, One year lease, No smoking, No section 8 , Parking included, 1 parking spot, No dogs, Cats ok, Water included, Lawn care included Contact: MTBB MGT (678) 755-3517 ask for Gigi (9am-8pm)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave have any available units?
5603 1/2 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5603 1/2 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 1/2 Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

