Los Angeles, CA
5567 West 79th Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

5567 West 79th Street

5567 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5567 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sweet 2-bedroom cottage with Old Westchester charm & smart upgrades! The lovely remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink, upgraded appliances & Tiffany blue cabinets opens up to a large dining area. Off the kitchen is built in office space with a desk & additional cabinetry. Step down into the oversized living room full of natural light & you'll be able to look out to a generous backyard that is perfect for weekend BBQs. The house also has two nice size bedrooms with good closet space & a renovated bathroom. The one car garage offers storage space & has a full size washer & dryer. Close to the beach, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, shopping, markets, restaurants & entertainment. Furry friends are welcome with an additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. House is unfurnished. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5567 West 79th Street have any available units?
5567 West 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5567 West 79th Street have?
Some of 5567 West 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5567 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5567 West 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5567 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5567 West 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5567 West 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5567 West 79th Street offers parking.
Does 5567 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5567 West 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5567 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 5567 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5567 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 5567 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5567 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5567 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

