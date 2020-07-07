5567 West 79th Street

Amenities

Sweet 2-bedroom cottage with Old Westchester charm & smart upgrades! The lovely remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink, upgraded appliances & Tiffany blue cabinets opens up to a large dining area. Off the kitchen is built in office space with a desk & additional cabinetry. Step down into the oversized living room full of natural light & you'll be able to look out to a generous backyard that is perfect for weekend BBQs. The house also has two nice size bedrooms with good closet space & a renovated bathroom. The one car garage offers storage space & has a full size washer & dryer. Close to the beach, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, shopping, markets, restaurants & entertainment. Furry friends are welcome with an additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. House is unfurnished. Gardener included.