5547 Hazeltine Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Large one bedroom apartment close to major freeway and many markets. Washer and Dryer on site as well as parking. Central AC and Heat. Full Bathroom and plenty of storage Space.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12889393



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5406073)