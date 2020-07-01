All apartments in Los Angeles
5547 Hazeltine Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

5547 Hazeltine Avenue

5547 Hazeltine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5547 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Large one bedroom apartment close to major freeway and many markets. Washer and Dryer on site as well as parking. Central AC and Heat. Full Bathroom and plenty of storage Space.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12889393

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue have any available units?
5547 Hazeltine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue have?
Some of 5547 Hazeltine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 Hazeltine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Hazeltine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Hazeltine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5547 Hazeltine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5547 Hazeltine Avenue offers parking.
Does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5547 Hazeltine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5547 Hazeltine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5547 Hazeltine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Hazeltine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5547 Hazeltine Avenue has units with dishwashers.

