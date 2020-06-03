All apartments in Los Angeles
5525 Canoga Avenue

5525 N Canoga Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5525 N Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Luxury living at the Met! Fully upgraded end unit condo with wood floors, newer appliances, spacious living space, fireplace and a huge balcony with only sharing one wall. 2 parking spaces for this one bedroom. The Met offers four resort style pools, lush landscaping, courtyard gathering areas, rejuvenating spa, commercial grade fitness center with cardio center, six tennis courts, racquetball and indoor basketball court, men and women locker rooms with saunas and steam showers, and the safety of 24 hours guard gated community. Located walking distance to a park, shopping centers, Ventura Blvd and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5525 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5525 Canoga Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5525 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5525 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Canoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 5525 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Canoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5525 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 5525 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5525 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
