5525 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Luxury living at the Met! Fully upgraded end unit condo with wood floors, newer appliances, spacious living space, fireplace and a huge balcony with only sharing one wall. 2 parking spaces for this one bedroom. The Met offers four resort style pools, lush landscaping, courtyard gathering areas, rejuvenating spa, commercial grade fitness center with cardio center, six tennis courts, racquetball and indoor basketball court, men and women locker rooms with saunas and steam showers, and the safety of 24 hours guard gated community. Located walking distance to a park, shopping centers, Ventura Blvd and movie theaters.