Los Angeles, CA
5514 Sylvia Avenue
5514 Sylvia Avenue

Location

5514 Sylvia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Incredible rental! Beautiful two-story fully gated home in the desirable south of the boulevard area of Tarzana. Light and bright, high ceiling with elegant touches throughout, crown molding, architectural details, recessed lights and endless potential. The formal living room is highlighted by a custom fireplace and beautiful hardwood flooring all throughout downstairs. AMAZING upgraded kitchen with island, granite, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. This lovely home features 5 big bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. All Bedrooms Have Big Closets! Master Suite Includes a bonus room, Gorgeous Recently Remodeled Bath That Features Jacuzzi Tub, fabulous shower, dual walk-in closets, and much more. The large, private backyard is perfect for entertaining with a huge pool and built-in BBQ area... MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Sylvia Avenue have any available units?
5514 Sylvia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Sylvia Avenue have?
Some of 5514 Sylvia Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Sylvia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Sylvia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Sylvia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Sylvia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5514 Sylvia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5514 Sylvia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5514 Sylvia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Sylvia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Sylvia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5514 Sylvia Avenue has a pool.
Does 5514 Sylvia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5514 Sylvia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Sylvia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Sylvia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
