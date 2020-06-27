5514 Sylvia Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Incredible rental! Beautiful two-story fully gated home in the desirable south of the boulevard area of Tarzana. Light and bright, high ceiling with elegant touches throughout, crown molding, architectural details, recessed lights and endless potential. The formal living room is highlighted by a custom fireplace and beautiful hardwood flooring all throughout downstairs. AMAZING upgraded kitchen with island, granite, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. This lovely home features 5 big bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. All Bedrooms Have Big Closets! Master Suite Includes a bonus room, Gorgeous Recently Remodeled Bath That Features Jacuzzi Tub, fabulous shower, dual walk-in closets, and much more. The large, private backyard is perfect for entertaining with a huge pool and built-in BBQ area... MUST SEE!