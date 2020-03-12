All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 25 2019

551 AMALFI Drive

551 Amalfi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

551 Amalfi Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and serene contemporary home in highly desirable Riviera with 6 bedrooms and 9 baths. This incredible estate includes soaring ceilings, an amazing gourmet kitchen, family rooms, a formal dining room and French doors throughout leading to vine-covered patios. Delightful water feature in the front yard and large private grassy backyard with gorgeous pool and spa. The luxurious master suite opens to more patios with ocean views and includes a large spa-like bath and his and hers walk-in closets. Situated on a 15,616 sq. foot. lot, with 3-car garage, this property is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining and offers the utmost in privacy and prestige.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 AMALFI Drive have any available units?
551 AMALFI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 AMALFI Drive have?
Some of 551 AMALFI Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 AMALFI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 AMALFI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 AMALFI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 551 AMALFI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 551 AMALFI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 551 AMALFI Drive offers parking.
Does 551 AMALFI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 AMALFI Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 AMALFI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 551 AMALFI Drive has a pool.
Does 551 AMALFI Drive have accessible units?
No, 551 AMALFI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 551 AMALFI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 AMALFI Drive has units with dishwashers.
