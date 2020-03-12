551 AMALFI Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and serene contemporary home in highly desirable Riviera with 6 bedrooms and 9 baths. This incredible estate includes soaring ceilings, an amazing gourmet kitchen, family rooms, a formal dining room and French doors throughout leading to vine-covered patios. Delightful water feature in the front yard and large private grassy backyard with gorgeous pool and spa. The luxurious master suite opens to more patios with ocean views and includes a large spa-like bath and his and hers walk-in closets. Situated on a 15,616 sq. foot. lot, with 3-car garage, this property is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining and offers the utmost in privacy and prestige.