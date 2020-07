Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Large REMODELED - 1BD/1BA VALLEY VILLAGE Large REMODELED and GATED 1bd/1ba unit on the second floor of a very quiet building with a pool and spacious balcony. This unit features lots of closet and storage space, natural sunlight, hardwood floors throughout, new paint and granite counter tops. Laundry on site. Minimum 1-year lease. Assigned parking space. Small pets are welcome. Available for move in now. Hurry, it wont last long!



(RLNE5507429)