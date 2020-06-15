5503 Tampa Avenue

Amenities
Located south of Ventura, within walking distance to coffee shops bars & restaurant, This spacious Mediterranean Villa in the center of Tarzana is the perfect set-up when travelling with family or friends. There are three master bedroom with attached bathroom ,and two extra rooms with a shared bathroom. All rooms are equipped with TV, house is fully furnished. Fully loaded kitchen with three different dining areas. Luxurious backyard with pool & hot tub, seating area, dinning area and a fire pit where you can enjoy a relaxing & quite evening.Just twenty minutes away from Malibu beach and 30 minutes from Universal studio. Ten minutes away from The Village in Topenga a prime location for brand names stores and lots of dinning and cafe's. This charmer comes fully loaded with all utilities and appliances ready. For more information or to schedule a showing please call / email / text - 818-445-6909 or perezeev@gmail.com