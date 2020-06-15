5503 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

pool coffee bar fire pit hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit pool hot tub

Located south of Ventura, within walking distance to coffee shops bars & restaurant, This spacious Mediterranean Villa in the center of Tarzana is the perfect set-up when travelling with family or friends. There are three master bedroom with attached bathroom ,and two extra rooms with a shared bathroom. All rooms are equipped with TV, house is fully furnished. Fully loaded kitchen with three different dining areas. Luxurious backyard with pool & hot tub, seating area, dinning area and a fire pit where you can enjoy a relaxing & quite evening.Just twenty minutes away from Malibu beach and 30 minutes from Universal studio. Ten minutes away from The Village in Topenga a prime location for brand names stores and lots of dinning and cafe's. This charmer comes fully loaded with all utilities and appliances ready. For more information or to schedule a showing please call / email / text - 818-445-6909 or perezeev@gmail.com