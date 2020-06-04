546 West 20th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Dont Miss Out On This Charming, Two Bed, One Bath Detached Back House.

Located In San Pedro, Just A Few Blocks From The Beautiful Cabrillo Marina!

Original hardwood floors. Second bedroom is perfect for an office or nursery, laundry room inside of the home for convience. Brick Patio area behind house. 1 car garage with auto-opener and alley access.



Appliances included:

-Washer

-Dryer

-Oven/Stove Top



**Utilities Not Included

**No Pets



You may enter the property yourself by registering on our website www.harborpm.com. For more information please text Christina or Gabby at (310) 200-5584 or call at (310) 831-0123.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.