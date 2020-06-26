Rent Calculator
Last updated December 10 2019 at 9:45 AM
5436 Edgewood Pl
5436 Edgewood Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
5436 Edgewood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming - style house on quiet tree lined street in Miracle Mile area. House features fenced in yard and covered patio area off the master bedroom. Master BR has separate entrance!
Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace in Living room. Three bedrooms / 2 baths- Formal dining room with French doors can be used as 4th bedroom or den/office.
Central air/ kitchen appliances/ separate laundry room with washer &dryer - 1/2 Garage for storage- Ample parking in driveway or on street.
Only comes on the market every few years. House will be in move in condition for new tenants.
Credit check required. Security deposit can be made in three payments Please email for an appointment to view. Or call Neil Seidel
Will consider small dog with additional security deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5436 Edgewood Pl have any available units?
5436 Edgewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5436 Edgewood Pl have?
Some of 5436 Edgewood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5436 Edgewood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Edgewood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Edgewood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 Edgewood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5436 Edgewood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Edgewood Pl offers parking.
Does 5436 Edgewood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5436 Edgewood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Edgewood Pl have a pool?
No, 5436 Edgewood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Edgewood Pl have accessible units?
No, 5436 Edgewood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Edgewood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 Edgewood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
