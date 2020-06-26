5436 Edgewood Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming - style house on quiet tree lined street in Miracle Mile area. House features fenced in yard and covered patio area off the master bedroom. Master BR has separate entrance!



Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace in Living room. Three bedrooms / 2 baths- Formal dining room with French doors can be used as 4th bedroom or den/office.



Central air/ kitchen appliances/ separate laundry room with washer &dryer - 1/2 Garage for storage- Ample parking in driveway or on street.



Only comes on the market every few years. House will be in move in condition for new tenants.



Credit check required. Security deposit can be made in three payments Please email for an appointment to view. Or call Neil Seidel



Will consider small dog with additional security deposit