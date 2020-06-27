All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5412 Carlton Way Apt 1
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

5412 Carlton Way Apt 1

5412 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5412 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This serene apartment complex in Los Feliz is a wonderful spot to live! Near both Hollywood and Franklin Village, this building is also walking distance to Griffith Park and lots of new shopping and dining!

This studio has just been completely remodeled inside with brand new hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with all brand new cabinets, shiny new granite countertops, new tile backsplash, brand new ceiling fan, completely remodeled bathroom, plus a stove, and built-in microwave. Fridge not included.

One parking spot is included. Laundry onsite. A/C in apartment!

Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to check it out today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 have any available units?
5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 have?
Some of 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Carlton Way Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College