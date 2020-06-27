5412 Carlton Way Apt 1

Amenities
This serene apartment complex in Los Feliz is a wonderful spot to live! Near both Hollywood and Franklin Village, this building is also walking distance to Griffith Park and lots of new shopping and dining!
This studio has just been completely remodeled inside with brand new hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with all brand new cabinets, shiny new granite countertops, new tile backsplash, brand new ceiling fan, completely remodeled bathroom, plus a stove, and built-in microwave. Fridge not included.
One parking spot is included. Laundry onsite. A/C in apartment!
Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to check it out today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5143092)