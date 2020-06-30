All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5403 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
2 bedroom 2 bath upper corner unit located in the rear of the complex. Huge living room and dining area opens to a slider that accesses the convenient balcony. Well lit unit offers Laminate flooring throughout. Master has 2 walk in closets, separate shower stall. Secondary bedroom has a walk in closet. Guest bath has shower in tub. Outside is a well manicured and maintained community area with fenced pool and spa. Fitness room and formal lobby. Gated covered parking with two designated parking spaces. Ventura Blvd with shops and restaurants within walking distance. Elevator access from the parking level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5403 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5403 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5403 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5403 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5403 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 5403 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5403 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

