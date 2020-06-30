5403 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub lobby

2 bedroom 2 bath upper corner unit located in the rear of the complex. Huge living room and dining area opens to a slider that accesses the convenient balcony. Well lit unit offers Laminate flooring throughout. Master has 2 walk in closets, separate shower stall. Secondary bedroom has a walk in closet. Guest bath has shower in tub. Outside is a well manicured and maintained community area with fenced pool and spa. Fitness room and formal lobby. Gated covered parking with two designated parking spaces. Ventura Blvd with shops and restaurants within walking distance. Elevator access from the parking level.