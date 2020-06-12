5375 RAPHAEL Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Who doesn't love the urban life of Highland Park? Especially when it's done by an Emmy award-winning designer. Spanish style home tucked into the foothills of Highland Park between York and Figueroa with updated kitchen, bath, flooring and central HVAC. Entertain all year long on the back patio and enjoy the perfect Los Angeles weather. For the garage band enthusiasts out there, whats better than grabbing your late morning coffee before heading downstairs to practice? Yes, the garage has been soundproofed/modified into a rehearsal space. Save money and work from home. Off-street parking for two to three cars.