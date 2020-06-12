All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:37 PM

5375 RAPHAEL Street

5375 Raphael Street · No Longer Available
Location

5375 Raphael Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Who doesn't love the urban life of Highland Park? Especially when it's done by an Emmy award-winning designer. Spanish style home tucked into the foothills of Highland Park between York and Figueroa with updated kitchen, bath, flooring and central HVAC. Entertain all year long on the back patio and enjoy the perfect Los Angeles weather. For the garage band enthusiasts out there, whats better than grabbing your late morning coffee before heading downstairs to practice? Yes, the garage has been soundproofed/modified into a rehearsal space. Save money and work from home. Off-street parking for two to three cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 RAPHAEL Street have any available units?
5375 RAPHAEL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5375 RAPHAEL Street have?
Some of 5375 RAPHAEL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 RAPHAEL Street currently offering any rent specials?
5375 RAPHAEL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 RAPHAEL Street pet-friendly?
No, 5375 RAPHAEL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5375 RAPHAEL Street offer parking?
Yes, 5375 RAPHAEL Street offers parking.
Does 5375 RAPHAEL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 RAPHAEL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 RAPHAEL Street have a pool?
No, 5375 RAPHAEL Street does not have a pool.
Does 5375 RAPHAEL Street have accessible units?
No, 5375 RAPHAEL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 RAPHAEL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5375 RAPHAEL Street does not have units with dishwashers.

