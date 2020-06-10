5368 South CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to the best priced 3 bedroom with two full baths in Silicon Beach.~ This Del Rey home is conveniently located to everything Westside.~ ~ ~Upgrades included beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout., new paint, remodeled baths. and~ new central heat and air.~ Extra large~~two car gargae with high ceilings, plus parking for four more cars; with alley access.~ ~Home has nicely manicured front, back and side yards with privacy hedges and lots of outdoor space.~ ~Just~~a short 15-minute Bike-ride to Marina Del Rey & Playa Del Rey beach. Near the Marina 90 freeway & 405 freeway. Blocks from Play Vista Shopping & Parks.