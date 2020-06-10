All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5368 South CENTINELA Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

5368 South CENTINELA Avenue

5368 S Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5368 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to the best priced 3 bedroom with two full baths in Silicon Beach.~ This Del Rey home is conveniently located to everything Westside.~ ~ ~Upgrades included beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout., new paint, remodeled baths. and~ new central heat and air.~ Extra large~~two car gargae with high ceilings, plus parking for four more cars; with alley access.~ ~Home has nicely manicured front, back and side yards with privacy hedges and lots of outdoor space.~ ~Just~~a short 15-minute Bike-ride to Marina Del Rey & Playa Del Rey beach. Near the Marina 90 freeway & 405 freeway. Blocks from Play Vista Shopping & Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue have any available units?
5368 South CENTINELA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue have?
Some of 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5368 South CENTINELA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5368 South CENTINELA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College