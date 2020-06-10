5368 South CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home to the best priced 3 bedroom with two full baths in Silicon Beach.~ This Del Rey home is conveniently located to everything Westside.~ ~ ~Upgrades included beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout., new paint, remodeled baths. and~ new central heat and air.~ Extra large~~two car gargae with high ceilings, plus parking for four more cars; with alley access.~ ~Home has nicely manicured front, back and side yards with privacy hedges and lots of outdoor space.~ ~Just~~a short 15-minute Bike-ride to Marina Del Rey & Playa Del Rey beach. Near the Marina 90 freeway & 405 freeway. Blocks from Play Vista Shopping & Parks.