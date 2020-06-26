536 North Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004 East Hollywood
Designated Two-Car Parking available. It is very difficult to find a two-car parking for a Studio in Los Angeles. Smart Home function available. You can remotely open property gate and your room entrance door for your guests when you can't physically come home for your guests. You can on-line and on-time monitor what's going on around the property through your cell phone. You can listen to unlimited Amazon music. Any property issues and complaints are resolved as soon as manner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
