536 North Westmoreland Avenue
Last updated January 12 2020 at 3:15 PM

536 North Westmoreland Avenue

536 North Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 North Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
East Hollywood

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Designated Two-Car Parking available. It is very difficult to find a two-car parking for a Studio in Los Angeles. Smart Home function available. You can remotely open property gate and your room entrance door for your guests when you can't physically come home for your guests. You can on-line and on-time monitor what's going on around the property through your cell phone. You can listen to unlimited Amazon music. Any property issues and complaints are resolved as soon as manner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue have any available units?
536 North Westmoreland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue have?
Some of 536 North Westmoreland Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 North Westmoreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
536 North Westmoreland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 North Westmoreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 536 North Westmoreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 536 North Westmoreland Avenue offers parking.
Does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 North Westmoreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 536 North Westmoreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 536 North Westmoreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 536 North Westmoreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 North Westmoreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
