Los Angeles, CA
5352 Orrville Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

5352 Orrville Avenue

5352 Orrville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Orrville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
This property features an open floor plan with wrap around windows and dual pane slider doors that let in a lot of natural light and affords privacy at the same time. The focal point is custom metallic porcelain fireplace and adjacent island kitchen featuring Calcutta quartz counter tops, new self-closing cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a “Samsung Smart Fridge”. There is a large breakfast counter plus an additional eating area off the family room which also boasts a buffet counter. There is a huge formal dining area with a view of the pool area. There are sweeping French Oak hardwood floors and new LED recessed lighting. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, new slider doors to the rear yard and custom bath with separate temperature controlled shower and separate soaking tub, double sinks with Quartz counters and Porcelain tile floors. The additional 3 bedrooms feature custom closet doors and beautiful window treatments. The hall bath has a new high tech bidet/ toilet, and a stylish ½ bath off the entry. The woodsy rear grounds feature a large swimmers pool with new tiling and ample BBQ area. The home features a voice controlled Vivint Smart Home System that controls cameras, alarm system, thermostat and front door locks. This quiet Hidden Estates Home is adjacent to Hidden Hills and features charter schools Lockhurst Elementary, Hale Middle School, and El Camino Real High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Orrville Avenue have any available units?
5352 Orrville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5352 Orrville Avenue have?
Some of 5352 Orrville Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Orrville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Orrville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Orrville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5352 Orrville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5352 Orrville Avenue offer parking?
No, 5352 Orrville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5352 Orrville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Orrville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Orrville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5352 Orrville Avenue has a pool.
Does 5352 Orrville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5352 Orrville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Orrville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5352 Orrville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
