All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5330 Lindley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5330 Lindley Avenue
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

5330 Lindley Avenue

5330 Lindley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5330 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Encino Spa is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard, shops, dining, entertainment and public
transportation. Easy freeway access! Gated Complex with 2 assigned underground parking
spaces. Two good size bedrooms, 2 roomy baths plus 2 garage spaces. Living room with fireplace
accompanying wet bar and dining room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Both
bedrooms and living room have glass sliders to spacious covered back patio. Encino Spa is a well
maintained complex with lush landscaping, pool, spa and rec/club room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
5330 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 5330 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5330 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5330 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5330 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5330 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5330 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5330 Lindley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College