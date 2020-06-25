5330 Lindley Avenue

Amenities
Encino Spa is walking distance to Ventura Boulevard, shops, dining, entertainment and public
transportation. Easy freeway access! Gated Complex with 2 assigned underground parking
spaces. Two good size bedrooms, 2 roomy baths plus 2 garage spaces. Living room with fireplace
accompanying wet bar and dining room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Both
bedrooms and living room have glass sliders to spacious covered back patio. Encino Spa is a well
maintained complex with lush landscaping, pool, spa and rec/club room.